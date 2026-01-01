'Love You Papa': Esha Deol's Heartfelt New Year Tribute To Dharmendra
Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a deep void in Hindi cinema. The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture.
Esha Deol on her bond with Dharmendra
Reflecting on her bond with her late father, Esha wrote on her Instagram handle, "To my darling Papa..Our pact, the strongest bond. " us " through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond..... We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart... deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime."
Esha recalled moments of warmth, laughter and long conversations that defined their relationship. "The magical precious memories..... life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other."
The 'Dhoom' actor said she "painfully" misses Dharmendra and remembered his "warm protective hugs". "I so painfully miss you papa... your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto is" always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong." She added, "I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you pap, Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment