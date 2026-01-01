Beer Is Not For Everyone-For Some, It's Pure Risk Health Reasons Inside

Beer health risks: If these people drink too much, it can be dangerous for their health. That's why health experts advise drinking in moderation. Moreover, they say people with certain health issues should not drink beer at all.

New Year's celebrations are in full swing. Many plan to welcome the new year by drinking with friends. But alcohol is harmful to health. Despite knowing this, many people still drink a lot of beer.

Some people are even addicted to alcohol. If they drink too much, it's dangerous for their health. That's why experts advise moderation. They also say people with certain issues shouldn't drink beer at all. Drinking too much beer can cause serious harm. So, let's find out who should avoid it.

People with celiac disease shouldn't drink beer. It's said to damage the small intestine. Gluten-rich foods worsen the problem, preventing nutrient absorption. Beer is full of gluten, so those with celiac disease should avoid it. It can cause intestinal and stomach inflammation.

Those trying to lose weight or who are overweight should avoid beer. Beer is packed with calories but has little nutritional value. Health experts warn that it can lead to weight gain.

People with diabetes and prediabetes should avoid beer. Drinking it can make blood sugar levels hard to control and cause them to spike quickly. This increases the risk of many other problems and can even lead to hypoglycemia.

Skipping breakfast can increase acidity. When the body is hungry and needs fuel, it releases acid into an empty stomach, which can cause acidity.

"/>

People with heartburn, stomach pain, and gastric issues should not drink beer. Consuming it can make these problems worse.

Those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which affects the stomach and intestines, should avoid beer. If you have diarrhea, stomach pain, cramps, or bloating, it's advised to stop drinking beer. Alcohol is harmful, so it's best to stay away from it.