Air India Pilot Detained In Canada's Vancouver Over Alcohol Smell, Flight Delayed

A Boeing 777 pilot scheduled to operate An Air India Vancouver–Delhi flight via Vienna was detained by Canadian authorities over suspected alcohol consumption. The incident unfolded on December 23, 2025, when a staff member at a Vancouver duty-free outlet flagged concerns about the pilot's fitness for duty. Some sources claim the pilot was seen sipping wine being offered during the festive season, others say he smelled of alcohol while purchasing a bottle. Either way, the staffer reported the matter to Canadian authorities.

A breath analyser test was conducted, which the pilot failed, leading to his detention. CCTV footage was reviewed to confirm that the pilot was indeed rostered to operate the Air India flight, after which officials traced him to the aircraft.

Flight delayed

The ultra-long-haul flight, typically operated by four pilots working in shifts, was delayed by just two hours as a replacement cockpit crew member was quickly arranged. The aircraft departed Vancouver around 3 pm local time, landed in Vienna as scheduled, and was then flown to Delhi by another set of pilots.

“AI has taken a very stern view of this matter. The pilot was flown to Delhi a couple of days later and is being probed. The issue has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is also examining the same,” said people in the know.

Air India confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying:“AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on Dec 23, 2025, experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay.”

The airline underlined its zero-tolerance stance, adding: "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India's highest priority at all times,” the airline statement added.

On international flights, pilots are generally not subjected to pre-flight breath analyser tests, as alcohol is served onboard; instead, BA tests are conducted upon arrival to ensure no alcohol was consumed mid-flight. Domestic flights in India, where alcohol is not served, mandate pre-flight testing.

However, Air India has voluntarily enforced random pre-flight BA tests at international stations. The airline frequently deploys its doctors on overseas flights to conduct checks on pilots operating return legs to India.

"Forget drinking, we don't even use after shaves, perfumes, mouth wash or homeopathic medicines some hours before operating a flight. There have been multiple instances of teetotallers failing BA tests because of the alcohol in their breath because of using toiletries with alcoholic content. We look for these items without any alcohol, except homeopathic medicines where possibly there's no option,” said a captain.

Failing a breath analyser test three times can result in a pilot losing their flying licence.