Abbas Says Building Independent Palestinian State“Inevitable Reality”

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Jan 1 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, said yesterday that, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is“an inevitable reality,” affirming that, Palestinians are moving steadily towards freedom and independence.

In a statement, Abbas stressed the realisation of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the return of refugees, in line with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He said, Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are“steadfastly confronting the most brutal war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in modern history,” accusing Israel of disregarding international law, international legitimacy, and ceasefire agreements.

Abbas stressed that, the Palestinian people would not surrender, leave their homeland, or accept annexation and displacement plans.

Calling for national unity, he urged Palestinians to unite under the Palestine Liberation Organisation, calling it the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

There would be no Palestinian state in Gaza alone, and no Palestinian state without Gaza, he said.

Gaza would“return to the fold of national legitimacy,” and be rebuilt as a central part of the Palestinian national project, he added.– NNN-WAFA