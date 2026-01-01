Support Your Comics: The 5 Best Acid-Free Comic Book Backing Boards

One of the best acid-free comic book backing boards manufactured in the business is manufactured by SUNEZLGO. The materials are made from acid-free polypropylene.

Zero Issue's mylar bag dimensions are 7.06 x 10.5 inches, and the backing boards are 6.93 x 10.5 inches. This product features resealable flaps. The company ensures that their acid-free backing boards won't yellow your comic books over time.

And they are designed to protect Modern Age comic books. This product comes with 100 mylar bags and 100 acid-free backing boards. You also get circular stickers that you can use for organizational purposes.

2. BCW Mylar Sleeves and Acid-Free Backing Boards

BCW is a brand that most comic book collectors trust to protect their collections. Many consider BCW to be the top manufacturer of the best acid-free comic book backing boards.

BCW certifies that their acid-free comic book backing boards are scientifically tested by independent laboratories. They are certified to be 100% acid-free by the company.

This product comes with 100 mylar bags with resealable flaps and 100 acid-free backing boards. BCW mylar sleeves are designed to protect Modern Age comic books.

The dimensions of the mylar bag are 6 7⁄8 x 10 1⁄2, and the backing board is 6 3⁄4 x 10 1⁄2.

3. CheckOutStore Mylar Sleeves and Acid-Free Backing Boards

CheckOutStore offers a generic style of mylar sleeve with acid-free backing boards. However, the company claims that its acid-free backing boards are thicker than its competitors.

COS' acid-free backing boards are 2 millimeters. This product comes with 100 resealable mylar sleeves and 100 acid-free backing boards.

This product is designed to protect Silver and Modern Age comic books only.

4. YSCare Acid-Free Backing Boards (100-Boards)

The dimensions of this product's comic book boards are 6.75 Inches x 10.5 inches. YSCare's has some of the best acid-free comic book backing boards designed for use by children, although they are also for adults. This product comes with 100 acid-free backing boards.

5. Leffis Mylar Sleeves and Acid-Free Backing Boards

This product features 100 Mylar sleeves and 100 acid-free comic book backing boards.

The dimensions of the mylar bags are 7.2 x 10.5 inches. The dimensions of the backing boards are 6.75 x 10.5 inches. Leffis' mylar bags and acid-free backing boards are optimal to protect Modern Age comic books. However, their mylar bags do not feature resealable adhesive strips.

Use Bags and Boards as Dual Protection

There are many things you can do to protect comic books. Keep your comic books out of direct sunlight when not reading them. Keep food and drink away from your comic books. Wash your hands before reading to minimize the transfer of skin oils on the paper.

The best thing you can do is use the best acid-free comic book backing boards with a mylar sleeve. The best acid-free comic book backing boards slows down the decomposition of old paper. Also, the sleeve does the same. If you don't put a board in the sleeve, then the comic will fold and bend over time.

The average book or comic book can last 50 to 80 years, or much longer if they are sealed in an airtight comic book box or bin.

Also, remember that while standard plastic sleeves are cheaper, mylar comic book sleeves are better for protecting comic book paper.

