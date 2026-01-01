Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 Final REVIEW: HIT Or MISS? Fans Share Mixed Reactions Read On

Stranger Things, Netflix's blockbuster series, has come to a close with the release of the final episode of its fifth and final season, Stranger Things 5, which spans over two hours. The episode debuted on January 1, 2026, in India. Fans had been looking forward to the end of the beloved series, which premiered in 2016.

Those who saw the most recent episode, The Roadside Up, have been expressing their opinions on platform X (previously Twitter). Did the season finale of The Duffer Brothers' Show impress viewers? Read on for the X review.

Stranger Things 5 finale X review:

okay. quick review of stranger things finale before i let the interest influence my opinions.-overall, it was good. the mind flayer scene was diabolical-i did not personally like el's ending at all. her whole arc was about friendship and even if alive, she ended up alone.+

- asiya (@lightningtheiif) January 1, 2026

One X user wrote, "SPOILER FREE Stranger Things Finale Review Overall id give it an 8/10 Loved a lot, strongly disliked some decisions when it comes to characters endings But for the most part, I feel as though the climaxes of the finale absolutely delivered The epilogue... was a bit messy (sic)."

- em ️ (@spooksy__) January 1, 2026

stranger things finale reviewI did in fact cry my eyes out because I love these characters so much and I did enjoy how things wrapped up but that was one of the WORST cases of queerbaiting possible like are we for real:(

- em ️ (@spooksy__) January 1, 2026

Some fans were unhappy with how the lead character Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, was handled. One X post read, "okay. quick review of stranger things finale before i let the interest influence my opinions. -overall, it was good. the mind flayer scene was diabolical -i did not personally like el's ending at all. her whole arc was about friendship and even if alive, she ended up alone (sic)."

- Luke Sawhook (@lukesawhook) January 1, 2026

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Strategy Explained

This time, the creators employed a three-part distribution plan, dividing the last season between significant holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, with Volumes 1, 2, and the conclusion (Volume 3), which also had a limited theatrical release.