Umrah Performances Exceed 11.9M In Jumada Al Akhira

Jeddah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in partnership with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, reported more than 11.9 million Umrah performances during the month of Jumada Al Akhira by pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom, according to official statistics.

This figure reflects the growing momentum of performing Umrah and highlights the exceptional efficiency of the services and facilities dedicated to serving the worshipers.

The data also revealed that over 1.7 million Umrah performers arrived from outside the Kingdom during this month. This influx underscores the positive impact of advanced digital platforms and integrated logistical services.