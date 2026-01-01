Sri Lanka Sees Significant Growth In Tourism For 2025

Dhaka: Sri Lanka has been ranked 9th on the BBC's“25 Best Places to Travel in 2025” and highlighted by Flashpack as a prime destination for solo travelers.

The country welcomed over 2 million visitors in 2024, with strong arrivals from India, Russia, and the UK.

Sri Lanka targeted 3 million visitors in 2025, driven by its mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation, offering everything from vibrant cities and safaris to pristine beaches

To capitalize on the growing popularity, Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has introduced an exclusive Summer Early Bird Offer for CINNAMON DISCOVERY loyalty members. Valid for bookings made by March 31, for stays from May 1 to October 31, the offer includes complimentary meal plan upgrades at select Cinnamon resorts across Sri Lanka.

Guests booking a Room Only (RO) package will be upgraded to Bed & Breakfast (BB), while those booking Bed & Breakfast (BB) will receive a free upgrade to Half Board (HB).

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, now part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), is also offering special rates and rewards for CINNAMON DISCOVERY members at resorts including Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, and the newly opened Kandy Myst by Cinnamon.

With limited availability, guests are encouraged to book before March 31 to secure this exclusive offer, ensuring a tropical retreat at Sri Lanka's top resorts.

