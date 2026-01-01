Zia Led Bangladesh Across Its Most Decisive Economic Threshold

MENAFN - Asia Times) History seldom favors leaders who fail to script their own narratives, and it is uniquely merciless toward women navigating entrenched patriarchal polities. Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away on December 30 remains trapped in that shadow.

She is celebrated-if at all-as a stoic foe of autocracy, a figure of icy resolve, and a disciplined democrat with an unmatched electoral pedigree. What has faded from the collective memory, however, is the substance of her governance.

As a three-time prime minister, Zia was more than a survivor of Bangladesh's chaotic post-junta transition; she was a primary architect of its modern economic evolution. On her watch, the nation navigated a pivotal shift-transforming from a brittle, agrarian backwater into a competitive, export-led, semi-industrialized state.

When she took power in 1991 following the military's retreat, Bangladesh was suffocating under systemic deprivation. Over 56% of the population lived in poverty.

By her first term's end, that rate dipped to 53.1%, pulling roughly five million people from destitution. It was a marginal but significant victory for a young democracy hampered by fragile institutions and a hollowed-out treasury.

Her second tenure, between 2001 and 2006, delivered the definitive breakthrough. Poverty plummeted from 48.9% to 40% in five years-a nine-point collapse.

In visceral terms, nearly 13 million citizens escaped poverty in one term. Across her combined years in power, roughly 18 million Bangladeshis crossed that threshold. This was the result of fundamental structural realignment rather than a byproduct of state largesse.

In a global frame, the achievement is profound. China is lauded for the greatest poverty reduction in history, fueled by export growth and industrial discipline. Bangladesh's trajectory under Zia mirrored that logic, albeit more quietly.

Prosperity was forged through manufacturing jobs, overseas migration, surging exports and a revitalized rural economy.