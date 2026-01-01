Kashmir Ushers In New Year With Special Programmes
Tourists and locals made a beeline to the tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to ring in 2026.ADVERTISEMENT
According to officials, tourists from across the country visited these destinations to enjoy the recent snowfall and these destinations witnessed a heavy rush of visitors.
The celebrations were also held near the historic Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk City centre.ADVERTISEMENT
Most of the hotels at these destinations were sold out.
The tourists expressed happiness over the weather and the celebrations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment