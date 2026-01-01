Kashmir Ushers In New Year With Special Programmes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Revellers ushered in the New Year in Kashmir with special programmes at the famous tourist spots across the valley.

Tourists and locals made a beeline to the tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to ring in 2026.

According to officials, tourists from across the country visited these destinations to enjoy the recent snowfall and these destinations witnessed a heavy rush of visitors.

The celebrations were also held near the historic Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk City centre.

Most of the hotels at these destinations were sold out.

The tourists expressed happiness over the weather and the celebrations.