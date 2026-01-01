EOW Nails Two In Fake Appointment Order Case In Budgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against two accused for their alleged involvement in preparing and using forged appointment orders to cheat job aspirants, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a chargesheet before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Chadoora, Budgam in connection with FIR No. 43/2021 registered under Sections 420/511, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, the chargesheet has been filed against two accused persons Showkat Ahmad Hajam S/o Mohd Akbar Hajam R/o Wagoora, Tehsil Chadoora, District Budgam and Irshad Ahmad Ahanger S/o Ghulam Mohd Ahanger R/o Ratnipora, District Pulwama.

It reads, the case originated from a communication received from the Deputy Director, Agriculture, alleging that a woman attempted to join the Directorate on the basis of a fake and invalid appointment order. It was reported that on 30.11.2019, a woman visited the office with a photocopy of a purported official communication bearing No. Agri/ESstt-NG/2018-19/8451-53 dated 22.11.2019. On verification, the communication was found to be fake and fictitious, having not been issued by the Directorate.

“Further scrutiny revealed that the appointment orders quoted therein, viz; Order No. 385/Estt. of 2019 dated 26.04.2019 and Order No. 16/Estt. of 2019 dated 29.01.2019, were also forged.”

It reads, during investigation, it was established that accused Irshad Ahmad Ahanger had obtained the aforesaid fake and forged communication from co-accused Showkat Ahmad Hajam. The said forged order showed three persons as selected/appointed as orderlies in the Agriculture Department, Kashmir Division. On the basis of this fake order, one lady from Pathan, Pulwama was cheated and induced to believe that she had been legitimately appointed, pursuant to which she attempted to join the Agriculture Department, Kashmir at Srinagar on 30.11.2019.