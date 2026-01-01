(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Evolve Announces Final 2025 Year-End Special Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds January 01, 2026 12:29 AM EST | Source: Evolve ETFs Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. (" Evolve ") announces the final special year end cash income and non-cash notional reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the " Distributions ") for certain Funds (the " Evolve Funds ") for the 2025 tax year. The annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions are reinvested in additional units of the respective Evolve Funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 31, 2025. Unitholders of Evolve Funds on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about January 8, 2025. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2025. Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Evolve Funds Ticker Estimated Reinvested Income Distribution Per Unit Estimated Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Estimated Cash Income Distribution Per Unit Currency Evolve Canadian Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield Fund AGG $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund ARTI $0.00000 $0.01078 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF BIGY $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund BOND $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund BOND.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund BOND.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF CANY $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR $0.00000 $1.33020 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10084 CAD Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40981 CAD Evolve Bitcoin ETF EBIT $0.00000 $8.06606 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Bitcoin ETF EBIT.U $0.00000 $1.41900 $0.00000 USD Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11798 CAD Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04902 USD Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund ESPX $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund ESPX.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund ESPX.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC $0.00000 $1.29174 $0.09868 CAD Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC.U $0.00000 $1.21088 $0.08260 USD Evolve Ether ETF ETHR $0.00000 $1.41145 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Ether ETF ETHR.U $0.00000 $0.29557 $0.00000 USD Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund ETSX $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF HERO $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA $0.00589 $0.00000 $0.00571 CAD US High Interest Savings Account Fund HISU.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01850 USD Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF LBIT $0.00000 $1.36470 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF LBIT.U $0.00000 $1.60637 $0.00000 USD Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Levered Ether ETF LETH $0.00000 $15.45171 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Levered Ether ETF LETH.U $0.00000 $16.23818 $0.00000 USD Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Premium Cash Management Fund MCAD $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01426 CAD Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund MIDB $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund MIDB.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund MIDB.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD US Premium Cash Management Fund MUSD.U $0.13642 $0.00000 $0.01958 USD Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund OILY $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQT $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQT.B $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQT.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQY $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQY.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF SIXY $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Solana ETF SOLA $0.19817 $1.71345 $0.00000 CAD Evolve Solana ETF SOLA.U $0.00000 $1.95413 $0.00000 USD Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH $0.00000 $1.24147 $0.00000 CAD Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH.B $0.00000 $2.20008 $0.00000 CAD Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH.U $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USD Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund UTES $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve XRP ETF XRP $0.00000 $0.03906 $0.00000 CAD Evolve XRP ETF XRP.U $0.00000 $0.04416 $0.00000 USD

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $8 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT INFORMATION MEDIA CONTACT Evolve ETFs Keith Crone ... ... t. 416.214.4884 416.966.8716 tf. 1.844.370.4884

