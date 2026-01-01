Mining And Petrochemicals Reshape Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Export Story

For years, Azerbaijan's non-oil export story has been defined by agriculture. When policymakers, investors, or analysts discussed diversification beyond hydrocarbons, they almost instinctively pointed to fruits and vegetables. The numbers supported that narrative. Agricultural products, particularly fresh produce, came to dominate non-oil and non-gas exports, accounting for more than...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%