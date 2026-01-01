Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region Once Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper stated this on Telegram.

"Just a few minutes before the New Year, Russian terrorists once again brazenly attacked energy infrastructure that is critically important and essential for the civilian population of Odesa region using drones. A fire broke out at one of the facilities," he wrote.

As a result of the attack, power supply disruptions have been recorded at critical enterprises that ensure the vital functioning of the city of Odesa. All relevant services are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences.

As Ukrinform previously reported, six people were injured as a result of the attack on Odesa on the night of December 31.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine