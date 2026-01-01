Russians Attack Lutsk With Drones, Fire Breaks Out In City

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk stated this on Telegram.

"Instead of festive lights, this is the kind of fire we have in our Lutsk this New Year," he wrote, adding a relevant photo.

Lutsk was under attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces were engaging the targets.

As of now, no information has been received about hits or casualties.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on New Year's night the enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region. A fire broke out at one of the facilities, causing power supply disruptions.

The first photo is illustrative