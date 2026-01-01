Engineering Forces Of AFU Neutralize Almost One Million Explosive Devices In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post.

Over the past year, the Support Forces cleared 66,435.46 hectares of agricultural land and 2,798.74 hectares of forested areas.

Sappers of the engineering troops operate directly near the front line, at a distance of 10-20 km from the line of combat engagement.

Units involved in humanitarian demining use remote-controlled demining machines, which help make the work of sappers safer and faster.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this year in Ukraine, under a state compensation program, 12,000 hectares of agricultural land cleared of explosive hazards were reimbursed.