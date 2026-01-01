US Intelligence Confirms Kremlin Claims About Attack On Putin As Fakes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, The Wall Street Journal stated this, citing an official.

This conclusion is supported by an assessment from the Central Intelligence Agency, which found that there were no attempts to attack Putin or his residences.

Drone debris shown by Russia cannot serve as proof of 'attack on Putin's residence' - CCD

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker expressed doubts about Moscow's claims of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence, saying he trusts only U.S. intelligence. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that information about strikes on Putin's Valdai residence is a fake invented by Russia to derail successful negotiations on ending the war.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service said that since December 29 Russia has been conducting an information operation to undermine agreements reached between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. According to intelligence, Russia will further use the theme of an "attack on Valdai" to justify strengthening its negotiating position, future combined strikes against Ukraine during the New Year holidays, and to discredit Ukraine's leadership.