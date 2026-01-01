Kyrgyzstan Launches New State Benefit For Families In High-Altitude Areas
The support measure is being implemented under the“Assistance for Residents of High-Altitude Areas” program and applies to families permanently residing in high-altitude, remote, and selected border settlements with special status.
The benefit is granted from the birth of a third and each subsequent child and is paid until the child reaches the age of three.
The monthly payment amounts to 3,000 soms ($34.3) and is provided regardless of the family's income level and without the application of any regional coefficients.
Applications will be accepted starting January 2026, with the first payments made starting February 1.
To apply for the benefit, eligible citizens must submit an application to their local social protection offices.
