Air India To Reinstate Direct Flights Between Delhi, Rome From March

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Delhi: Air India on December 24 announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Rome (FCO), marking Air India's return to the Italian capital after nearly six years and further expansion of its growing European network. Air India's services to Rome had remained suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beginning March 25, 2026, Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Rome (Leonardo da Vinci International Airport - Fiumicino). Travelers from Italy will not only have more choice for direct access to the Indian capital, but also for seamless connections to Southeast Asia through Air India's growing global gateway at Delhi.

The service to/from Rome will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class, combining comfort, convenience and the warmth of Indian hospitality.

Italy is one of India's largest trading partners in Europe, and passenger traffic between the two countries continues to rise, supported by a large Indian community in Italy and growing interest among Indian travelers in Italian art, history, cuisine, and experiences.

Air India's flights to Rome are timed to offer convenient connections via Delhi to destinations such as Bangkok, Colombo, Ho Chi Minh City, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Phuket, and Singapore.

With the addition of Rome, Air India serves eight points in mainland Europe and three points in the United Kingdom.