Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh Reinstates US Dollar As Fare Currency For Airlines

2026-01-01 01:05:30
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The government has reinstated US dollar as the headline currency for setting passenger and cargo fares for all domestic and foreign airlines operating from Bangladesh.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said the decision removes the earlier directive that required fares to be set in Bangladeshi taka. The previous order, issued on April 16, 2023, and reinforced through a ministry memorandum on July 14, 2025, has now been withdrawn.

The new order was issued with the consent of the Ministry of Finance through a memorandum dated December 23, 2025, and has come into immediate effect in the public interest. The notification was published on December 29.

MENAFN01012026000163011034ID1110544918



Bangladesh Monitor

