Bangladesh Reinstates US Dollar As Fare Currency For Airlines
A notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said the decision removes the earlier directive that required fares to be set in Bangladeshi taka. The previous order, issued on April 16, 2023, and reinforced through a ministry memorandum on July 14, 2025, has now been withdrawn.
The new order was issued with the consent of the Ministry of Finance through a memorandum dated December 23, 2025, and has come into immediate effect in the public interest. The notification was published on December 29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment