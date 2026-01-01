Indigo To Connect Delhi, London Heathrow From February 2
The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.
Flight 6E 0003 will depart Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 09:40 and land in London at 14:55, while flight 6E 0004 will leave London on the same days at 17:15 and reach Delhi at 08:15. All times are local.
IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London, and will now operate 12 weekly flights total to London.
