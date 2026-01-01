Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo To Connect Delhi, London Heathrow From February 2

2026-01-01 01:05:30
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Delhi: IndiGo, on December 24, announced its new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow), effective February 2, 2026.

The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.

Flight 6E 0003 will depart Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 09:40 and land in London at 14:55, while flight 6E 0004 will leave London on the same days at 17:15 and reach Delhi at 08:15. All times are local.

IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London, and will now operate 12 weekly flights total to London.

MENAFN01012026000163011034ID1110544917



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

