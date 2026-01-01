Cold, Rainy Weather Affects Kingdom As Depression Brings Heavy Showers, Strong Winds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- The Kingdom is being affected on Thursday by a cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system centered north of the island of Cyprus, leading to a slight drop in temperatures and unsettled weather conditions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, the weather will be cold and partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times. Rainfall is expected, God willing, during the early morning hours starting in the northern parts of the Kingdom.By the afternoon, rain will gradually extend to central regions and parts of the eastern areas. Showers are expected to be heavy at times, particularly in the north and central regions, including the northern and central Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail.During the night, rainfall is expected to gradually extend to limited parts of the southwestern regions. Winds will be westerly and active, with strong gusts at times reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h, raising dust in desert (Badia) areas. Later at night, winds will shift to northwesterly, moderate to occasionally active.The Meteorological Department has warned of the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, including the northern and central Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea region. It also cautioned against strong winds and accompanying gusts, reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in desert areas, and reduced visibility caused by fog and low clouds touching the ground, especially over mountainous regions.Drivers are also warned of slippery roads during rainfall, and the public is urged not to attempt crossing areas where rainwater has accumulated.On Friday, temperatures are expected to drop slightly further. The weather will remain cold and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of intermittent rain showers in parts of the western regions. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times.On Saturday, the weather will be cold across most regions, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low clouds are expected, with easterly winds of moderate speed.On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly. The weather will stay cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with high-altitude clouds appearing. Winds will be southeasterly, moderate and occasionally active.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 10 degrees Celsius, and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 22 degrees, sliding to 9 degrees at night.