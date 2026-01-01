Boxer Joshua Discharged From Hospital After Fatal Car Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lagos, Nigeria: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital, state officials said Wednesday, after surviving a car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

Joshua was travelling on Monday with friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in the southwest of the country when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck.

He suffered minor injuries, according to the Nigerian police.

Preliminary investigations showed the vehicle was moving at excessive speed and had burst a tyre before the crash, said the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun state, where the accident occurred.

"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon", spokesmen for Lagos and Ogun state governments said in a joint statement late Wednesday night.

"Though heavy hearted and full of emotion over the loss of his two close friends, he was deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home," Lagos state's spokesman Gbenga Omotoso and his Ogun counterpart Kayode Akinmade said.

Both state governments have been overseeing the two-time heavyweight boxing world champion's treatment since the crash on Monday.

After leaving the hospital, Joshua and his mother paid their respects at the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were "being prepared for repatriation", the statement said.

Nigerian police said the two victims died at the scene.