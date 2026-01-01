Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside Residence Shares Video Clip Of Iconic Dialogue In New Year Greeting!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday greeted and wished his fans who had gathered outside his residence a happy new year even as he shared on social media, a video clip that contained an iconic dialogue from his film 'Muthu' as part of his new year greeting.

Continuing the practice of meeting fans every new year, Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday greeted loyal fans who had turned up in front of his residence, braving inclement weather.

Taking to his social media timelines, the actor shared a video clip from his superhit film 'Muthu'. In the clip that the actor shared, Rajinikanth is seen riding a chariot with actress Meena seated next to him.

Meena asks Rajini,"The route we are taking is correct, isn't it?" To this Rajinikanth replies, "Who knows? I never bother about the route I take. I put my burden on God and take the path my vehicle picks, chanting 'Shiva'!"

The actor went on to write "Wishing you all a very happy new year 2026. God Bless" on the clip.

On the work front, Rajinikanth next has director Nelson's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Jailer 2' gearing up for release. In fact, the actor had celebrated his most recent birthday on December 12 on the sets of the film while shooting for it.

Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to post a video clip of the cake cutting celebrations that took place on the sets.

Sharing the clip, the production house had said, "Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth! From the sets of #Jailer2."

The clip showed Rajinikanth leaving his caravan to the cake cutting venue, where he was wished by the core unit members including director Nelson. After a brief cake cutting celebration, during which period Rajinikanth fed cake to director Nelson, the actor was seen returning to his caravan.

'Jailer 2' has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.