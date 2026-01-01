Snowfall In J&K Tourist Spots Gives New Year Revellers Joy, Plains Miss Whiteout

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) Light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley during the last 12 hours as the plains were lashed by rain on Thursday.

The revellers had a great time in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts, where snowfall occurred on the New Year's Eve. The tourists could be seen singing and dancing to welcome the new year.

Scores of tourists also gathered at the city centre, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, braving the winter chill to usher in the new year.

Hotels, lodges and guest houses are completely sold out in the Valley this time, giving renewed hope to thousands of locals connected with the tourist industry that 2026 will be peaceful and bring good fortune to the people. The tourist flow to the valley suffered immensely following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Now, with the winter tourism reviving, the people in the valley are praying for more snowfall.

The residents of Srinagar and other towns and cities in Kashmir missed the traditional snowfall on New Year's Eve, dampening the spirits of children, who had planned snow-related sports and activities to celebrate the moment.

Srinagar city had 2.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 5.5 and Pahalgam 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 10.7 degrees Celsius, Katra town 8.7, Batote 5.7, Banihal 3.9 and Bhaderwah one degree as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold, locally called the 'Chillai Kalan', started on December 21, 2025 and will end on January 30, 2026.

If J&K misses a heavy snowfall during this 40-day-long period, then people may face serious problems in irrigation for agriculture, horticulture, and even in meeting the drinking water needs. Heavy snowfall in Chillai Kalan replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains, which sustain the various water resources of Jammu and Kashmir during the summer months. Already, various rivers, streams, springs, wells and lakes are running at their lowest due to a lack of sufficient rain/snow this winter. December 2025 has recorded a 28 per cent deficit in rainfall.