Luxmove Thailand Sets A New Standard In Premium Chauffeur Services

As Thailand experiences a surge in high-end tourism, LuxMove Thailand, operated under White Elephant Transport Co., Ltd., is emerging as one of the country's leading premium chauffeur and luxury mobility brands.

Responding to growing demand from international travelers, corporate clients, embassies, and wellness tourism, LuxMove delivers a hospitality-first, five-star chauffeur experience across Thailand's key destinations. The brand combines luxury vehicles, professional chauffeurs, and concierge-level support into a unified nationwide service.

The full service portfolio is available at LuxMoveThailand.

Nationwide Coverage:

LuxMove Thailand operates a unified premium fleet across Bangkok, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Chang, Khao Yai, and Hua Hin. This nationwide presence ensures consistent service standards for airport transfers, long-distance charters, hotel partnerships, and VIP guest movements.

Market Demand and Positioning:

Demand for luxury mobility in Thailand continues to rise, driven by high-net-worth travelers, Middle Eastern and Indian visitors, European premium holidaymakers, corporate and MICE delegations, embassies, medical and wellness travelers, and destination wedding groups. Hotels and travel operators are increasingly shifting away from standard transport toward private, premium chauffeur services.

Fleet Overview:

LuxMove's curated fleet includes Toyota Majesty Platinum Plus VIP vans, Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class sedans, executive SUVs, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles for MICE and delegations. All vehicles are professionally maintained, fully insured, and operated by trained, English-capable chauffeurs.

Concierge-Driven Service Model:

LuxMove integrates mobility with hospitality through 24/7 guest support, airport meet-and-assist services, hotel and corporate booking dashboards, VAT billing for business clients, VIP and embassy protocol handling, and multi-day charter and concierge coordination.

Founder Statement:

Thailand deserves a luxury chauffeur brand built around true hospitality, not just transportation. LuxMove was created to deliver a five-star experience from the moment guests arrive.

- Robin Virdi, Founder, LuxMove Thailand

Growth Roadmap:

For 2025 and beyond, LuxMove Thailand plans to launch an AI-powered booking platform, expand coverage across key tourist regions, strengthen luxury hotel partnerships, develop a national long-distance charter network, and continue fleet upgrades aligned with corporate and MICE demand.

About LuxMove Thailand:

LuxMove Thailand is a premium chauffeur and luxury transport brand under White Elephant Transport Co., Ltd., providing VIP airport transfers, corporate mobility, long-distance charters, embassy transport, and concierge-style services across Thailand.

Learn more at LuxMoveThailand.