UAE Leaders Hope This Will Be 'Best Year' For Nation, Wish Residents On New Year

As fireworks lit up the night sky across the country and thousands gathered to witness dazzling displays, the UAE welcomed 2026 with style.

From the iconic Burj Khalifa's epic fireworks display in Dubai to drone shows in Abu Dhabi and beyond, residents and citizens mark the occasion with joy and anticipation for the year ahead.

Recommended For You UAE announces new law on higher education, tightens licensing for institutions Time to buy? Dubai gold prices plunge nearly Dh18 per gram in 24 hours

As the nation brings in the new year, UAE leaders are congratulating residents and citizens on the occasion.

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took to X to offer his "best wishes" to everyone on the occasion of the New Year. "As we come together in celebration, let us welcome the year ahead with renewed hope and determination in efforts to foster unity, progress, and prosperity for all," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, began with wishes and prayers for the nation itself. He said, "May the UAE always be well. May the UAE always enjoy prosperity, stability, security, and growth. May the world always be well and moving toward goodness. We wish everyone happiness, success, and achievement in the new year."

His kind wish was followed by a hopeful message, "We look forward to a new year, and we are optimistic that it will be the best year our country will experience, God willing - a year full of practical achievements, economic excellence, international cooperation, and prosperity for our generous people."

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said, "As we welcome 2026, I extend my greetings to our leadership and to the people of the UAE, praying to Allah that the new year brings blessings, prosperity, and peace for all. Building on our achievements, we move forward to shape a brighter future for generations to come. Our values and unity remain our source of pride, and with ambitions that know no bounds, we continue to forge leadership and build the future."

The heartfelt messages from the nation's leaders resonated with the spirit of celebration that swept across the country.

From family gatherings to hotel galas and community events, people from all walks of life came together to bid farewell to 2025.