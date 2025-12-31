Waiting For New Year: It's Still 2025 In These Countries

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

The UAE has outdone itself once again as fireworks and drone shows lit the skyline on New Year's Eve, setting a spectacular starting note for 2026.

As residents ring in the New Year in the Emirates, there are still countries cherishing the final moments of 2025. With time zones changing across the globe, the New Year arrives at different times in various countries, creating a staggered celebration around the world.

Here's a look at some cities and countries where people are still counting down to the arrival of 2026.

One hour behind the Emirates, Qatar will be celebrating New Year at 1am UAE time. The Gulf country, which falls in the UTC+3 time zone, will be having dazzling fireworks, drone shows, and gatherings at locations like Lusail Boulevard, alongside family-friendly events at places like The Pearl-Qatar and Katara Cultural Village.

Known for its chilly winters, Russia will be welcoming the new year an hour after the UAE as the country lies in the UTC+3 time zone.

The New Year is the biggest holiday of the country, celebrated with lavish feasts, gift giving, Kremlin chimes at midnight, fireworks, followed by an extended break from January 1-8 filled with ice skating, banya visits, and parties, blending traditions with festive public events in cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Turkey will also be ringing in the new year one hour after the UAE, falling in the UTC+3 time zone.

In Istanbul, people wear red clothes to bring in good luck during the new year along with buying lottery tickets for fortunes, as midnight fireworks light up in the city.

The country celebrates the New Year's Eve with large dinners, playing games and watching TV specials, making it a family affair.

Meanwhile, Egypt, operating on UTC +2 time zone, is two hours behind the UAE, and will be welcoming the new year at 2am UAE time.

Egypt celebrates the new year with lively parties, fireworks, and gala dinners in cities like Cairo and coastal resorts. Families enjoy festive meals, often featuring dishes like stuffed pigeon and koshari.

France, which will be toning down some of its celebrations like the NYE concert on the Champs-Élysées this year due to security reasons, will be ringing in the new year at 3am UAE time. The country is three hours behind the Emirates, lying in the UTC+1 time zone.

Germany, lying in the UTC+1 time zone, will also enter the new year three hours after the UAE.

The European country goes all out during celebrations, with big firework displays, parties, sharing lucky charms like marzipan pigs or four-leaf clovers, all leading to a midnight toast to welcome the New Year.

Serbia, which follows the UTC+1 time zone, will be celebrating the new year three hours after the UAE.

However, Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has announced it would be cancelling some events on New Year's Eve as well as Serbian New Year Eve on January 14 due to safety risk towards children.

The move comes after an announcement by Mayor Aleksandar Šapić who said he didn't want to put any children at risk as their have been many instances of people breaking through barriers and confronting concertgoers, which many times are girls between the ages of 13-15.

The UK will welcome the New Year four hours after the UAE, as it follows the UTC+0 time zone during the winter months of the year when the country shifts to the daylight savings programme.

The country celebrates New Year's Eve with countdowns and singing 'Auld Lang Syne' at midnight, with major cities like London and Edinburgh hosting huge firework displays. Traditions include 'first-footing' in Scotland (first person in the new year brings luck) and opening doors to let the old year out.

Not only will Canada be celebrating nine hours after the UAE (based on Ottawa's GMT-5 zone), but some cities within the Northern American country itself will be welcoming the New Year at different times.

Newfoundland, which follows GMT-3.30, will be celebrating the New Year seven hours and thirty minutes after the UAE. Places like Regina (GMT-6), Edmonton (GMT-7) and Vancouver (GMT-8) will be the last to enter the New Year as they fall in different time zones.

Canada celebrates New Year's Eve with big city fireworks in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, along with parties, skating, cozy private gatherings, and unique traditions like the charity Polar Bear Plunge.

The US operates on two time zones - the Eastern Standard Time zone (New York, Washington DC), and the Central Standard Time zone (Chicago).

Washington, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles will be some of the first places to ring in the New Year, which will start nine hours after the UAE celebrates the festive occasion.

Anchorage, a city in Alaska, and Honolulu, a city in Hawaii, will be some of the last places in the country to enter the 2025.

Mexico also operates with two different time zones in the country and is 10 hours behind the UAE.

Mexico City will be celebrating the occasion first with places like La Paz and Tijuana coming after.

The South American country celebrates New Year's with family gatherings, festive meals and fireworks, all centered around symbolic rituals for good luck, such as eating 12 grapes at midnight for each month, wearing colored underwear and carrying an empty suitcase for travel in the new year.