Gold Prices In Dubai: Residents, Investors Get Richer By Dh200 Per Gram In 2025

The UAE residents and investors are richer by nearly two-thirds or over Dh200 per gram who purchased gold exactly a year ago at the start of 2025.

The price of 24K gold jumped Dh202 per gram in 2025, as it opened at Dh318 on January 1, 2025, and closed at Dh520 on December 31, 2025, an increase of 63.5 per cent.

Similarly, the 22K gold price in Dubai and the UAE has risen by Dh187 per gram last year, began trading at Dh294.5 on January 1, 2025, and closed at Dh481.5 on December 31, 2025, gaining 63.5 per cent.

Among the other variants of the precious metal, 21K gold price gained Dh176.75 per gram during the past 12 months, as it began trading at Dh285 at the start of the year, and closed at Dh461.75 on December 31, 2025, rising 62 per cent in 12 months.

While 21K rose at a similar percentage rate as 22K, jumping from Dh244.5 to Dh395.75 per gram.

The price of the latest and most affordable variant, 14K, which was introduced in the UAE on November 29, saw its price rise 2.3 per cent to Dh308.75 per gram.

The precious metal has seen a rally in the past few years due to central bank buying, interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and around the world, among others.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer, Century Financial, said that 2025 will be remembered as a landmark period for precious metals, with gold and silver overwhelmingly outpacing broader financial markets.

He added that gold was supported by a consistent trend of monthly gains. September turned out to be the highlight of the year, gaining 11.94 per cent, with solid momentum also seen at the start of the year in January with a 6.60 per cent gain and again in March with a 9.31 per cent surge.

“Remarkably, Gold will be in the green for 11 out of 12 months, with only a marginal dip of 0.40 per cent in July... Central banks' persistent buying of gold in their treasuries also added to the positive momentum. Investor interest has also been clearly visible in ETFs, with Gold-backed funds seeing 15.6 million ounces of net inflows,” he added.