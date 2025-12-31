Fireworks Fade, First Cries Ring: UAE Welcomes New Year 2026 With Babies Born At Midnight

As fireworks lit up the UAE skyline and families counted down to midnight, hospital delivery rooms across the country marked the start of 2026 in a quieter, deeply personal way - with the cries of newborns arriving into the New Year.

Their births - some after long struggles, others marking first-time parenthood - captured the essence of New Year's Day in the UAE: hope renewed, families expanded, and a nation beginning another year with new life at its heart.

In Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Medical City welcomed its first baby of 2026 at exactly 12:00am. Baby Saeed Saif Al Rumaithi, weighing 3.302kg, was born to Emirati parents Saif Al Rumaithi and Mrs Al Rumaithi, marking not just a New Year milestone for the hospital, but also the arrival of the couple's first child.

The name Saeed - meaning happy - was chosen with intention and emotion. The father named his son after his own father, while the family saw the name as a reflection of the joy tied to welcoming a child at the very start of the year.

The mother said, "We chose the name Saeed because we hope our baby will always be happy and bring joy to our family in the New Year.”

Dr Srividya Venugopal, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology, described the moment as unforgettable, saying, "Helping a family welcome their child at the dawn of a brand-new year is a heartwarming experience. We extend our best wishes to the parents and their little one as they embark on this wonderful journey together."

Just a minute later, at 12.01am, celebrations continued at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, with the birth of another baby boy, Hamdan, weighing 2.470kg. Born to Al Hosani and Salma Malalla Ali Alhosani, his arrival was met with smiles, congratulations and New Year cheer from hospital staff.

The father shared his joy, saying, "We are happy that our son was born on New Year's Day, which is an auspicious occasion and represents a new beginning for people across the world.”

A precious start in Dubai

At International Modern Hospital in Dubai, joy was tinged with relief and gratitude as baby Umama Sufyan was born at 12.14am, weighing 2.35kg. Delivered at 38 weeks of gestation, the pregnancy had been closely monitored due to pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH) and intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR).

For Umama's parents - Sufyan Ali and Saima Naz - the moment carried profound emotional weight. It followed a difficult journey marked by three previous miscarriages, making the New Year arrival especially meaningful.

Dr Komila Singhal Verma, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynecologist at International Modern Hospital, said,

"I am very Happy to been able to deliver safely baby of patient Saima on the start on new year - very precious pregnancy after previous 3 miscarriages complications like Pregnancy induced hypertension, IUGR in present pregnancy.”

As the New Year dawned, the delivery room became a space of renewed hope - one family's long-awaited beginning aligning with the promise of a fresh year.

First cry in Fujairah

In Fujairah, the New Year brought a life-changing moment for a young family at Thumbay Hospital. Baby girl Kafayat Uyomide, of Nigerian nationality, was born at 2.41am, weighing 3.27kg. Her mother, aged 36, welcomed her first child, alongside the baby's 29-year-old father.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the mother said, "I'm very happy, I cannot explain how happy I am to have my first baby.”