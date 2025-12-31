Qatar Charity Projects In Mauritania Improves 100,000 Lives

Qatar Charity delivered significant humanitarian and development achievements in Mauritania throughout 2025 benefiting over 100,000 people nationwide, with a total cost of approximately QR 37mn.

Its office in Nouakchott implemented 280 diverse projects across education and culture, economic empowerment, health, water and sanitation, social housing, and social care.

In education and culture, Qatar Charity built 25 mosques, two schools, and supported two educational centres, reaching 25,000 beneficiaries. Under food security, the organisation distributed 60 dairy cattle and sheep, established a grain bank, and carried out relief campaigns, benefiting 300 people.

For economic empowerment, 200 income-generating projects were implemented to support vulnerable families, benefiting 1,000 individuals. Social care included orphan sponsorships, assistance for low-income families, persons with disabilities, students, and teachers, alongside seasonal initiatives such as Iftar meals, Eid clothing, sacrificial meat, and Ramadan food baskets, reaching 25,000 people.

In social housing, new housing units were built for 56 beneficiaries. In health, Qatar Charity supported Al-Amal Hospital, provided a mobile clinic for early breast cancer detection, and established two health centres, serving 15,000 people.

For water and sanitation, three artesian wells were drilled, benefiting 1,500 people, and two multi-service centres were set up, reaching 5,000 beneficiaries.

Qatar Charity further strengthened its impact in Mauritania by forging strategic partnerships with three key government ministries. The agreements were signed with the Ministry of Vocational Training, Handicrafts and Trades; the Ministry of Social Action, Childhood and the Family; and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Original Education. These collaborative agreements enhanced coordination with national stakeholders, bolstered sustainable development efforts, and significantly broadened the community outreach of Qatar Charity's programmes.