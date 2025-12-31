Your Morning Smile

My New Year's resolution is to stop procrastinating.

But I'll wait until tomorrow to start.

What was the caterpillar's New Year's resolution?

To turn over a new leaf.

What's a spider's New Year's resolution?

To spend less time on the web.

What's the best way to toast the New Year?

With a loaf of bread!

Why do birds fly south for New Year's?

Because it's too far to walk!

In what year did Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall in the same year?

Every year!

Not to brag, but I already have a date for New Year's Eve.

It's December 31st

Where do you go to do math homework on New Year's?

Times Square.