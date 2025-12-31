PROMPERÚ Provides Update On Tourism Operations And Rail Services To Machupicchu

PROMPERÚ extends its solidarity to those affected by the railway incident on the route to Machupicchu and to the family of the victim. As part of the tourism sector, we deeply regret what occurred and stand with all those impacted.

From the outset, the Peruvian State immediately activated tourist assistance and protection protocols through the Tourist Protection Network led by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, with a coordinated, cross-sector response.

The main priority has been the prompt assistance of affected tourists and citizens, including orderly evacuation, immediate medical care and continuous support. Medical teams, ambulances and specialized personnel were deployed from the earliest hours.

Passenger evacuation was carried out progressively during the early hours, and rail services were gradually restored only after the completion of the corresponding safety verifications by the competent authorities.

The causes of the incident are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities. As a sector, we respect this process and trust that responsibilities will be determined in accordance with the law.

At the same time, facilities for ticket rescheduling and/or refunds for Machupicchu entry have been made available, along with ongoing guidance for affected visitors. Tourism associations and companies continue to work closely with authorities, providing logistical support, information, and assistance.

PROMPERÚ confirms that Machupicchu remains open to visitors, and that tourism activity is resuming progressively under coordinated safety and operational conditions.

Unfortunate situations can occur anywhere in the world; what matters is how they are addressed. In this case, Peru has activated its institutional mechanisms to respond to the situation and protect its visitors, and these mechanisms remain in place.

PROMPERÚ reiterates its commitment to the responsible promotion of tourism, trade, and investment, always prioritizing visitor safety, transparent communication, and coordinated work with public and private stakeholders.

PROMPERÚ Communications Office

Contact

José Carlos Collazos

PROMPERÚ

[email protected]

