Qatar Museums Honours Donors Who Have Helped Enrich Nation's Collections

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums has honoured the patrons whose generosity has enriched its collections and played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's cultural landscape.

From families sharing treasured heirlooms and artists donating unparalleled works, to corporations and diplomatic missions contributing historical documents and defining artworks, these acts of giving reflect a shared commitment to placing objects of meaning into public trust.

Together, these gifts have been essential to the institution's development over the past 20 years and the preservation of Qatar's national heritage.

"The story of Qatar Museums is inseparable from the cultural objects and artworks that have been entrusted to us," said Her Excellency the Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani. "I am deeply grateful to the many donors who have placed their trust in Qatar Museums by sharing these works with the nation. When donors choose to share these works, they ensure that memories, traditions, and artistic excellence become part of a collective legacy. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we thank them for helping to preserve our heritage and inspiring creativity, knowledge, and dialogue across generations."

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi said: "Qatar Museums is committed to supporting a robust and sustainable ecosystem for cultural philanthropy. We sincerely thank the individuals, families, and organisations whose generosity has helped build our collections and expand what our museums can offer the public, and whose contributions continue to shape the nation's cultural legacy."

Over the past two decades, more than 250 donors have contributed artworks and objects across Qatar Museums' institutions and initiatives, helping to build collections that span art, heritage, sport, design, and public space. Together, these contributions have shaped a national collection that reflects the richness of Qatar's history and its openness to the world.

This year, Qatar Museums is marking its 20th anniversary with the launch of Evolution Nation, honouring the establishment of the National Museum of Qatar 50 years ago and highlighting the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.

As Qatar Museums looks ahead, it continues to welcome those who wish to contribute to this shared cultural legacy, ensuring that the collections entrusted to the nation today will inform, inspire, and belong to generations to come.

Qatar Museums cultural landscape heirlooms artists