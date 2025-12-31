Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sanctioning Oil Traders Funding Maduro's Corrupt Regime

Sanctioning Oil Traders Funding Maduro's Corrupt Regime


2025-12-31 11:00:57
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning four entities for illegally operating in Venezuela's oil sector. The Trump Administration is also blocking four associated oil tankers, part of a shadow fleet that funds Nicolás Maduro's illegitimate, corrupt regime and allows Maduro and his cronies to evade sanctions.

Today's sanctions continue President Trump's pressure campaign on Maduro and his cronies. The Trump Administration is committed to disrupting the network that props up Maduro and his illegitimate regime.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.

MENAFN31122025004514009831ID1110544682



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search