Sanctioning Oil Traders Funding Maduro's Corrupt Regime

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning four entities for illegally operating in Venezuela's oil sector. The Trump Administration is also blocking four associated oil tankers, part of a shadow fleet that funds Nicolás Maduro's illegitimate, corrupt regime and allows Maduro and his cronies to evade sanctions.

Today's sanctions continue President Trump's pressure campaign on Maduro and his cronies. The Trump Administration is committed to disrupting the network that props up Maduro and his illegitimate regime.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.