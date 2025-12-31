Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka Extend New Year's Greetings, Pray For Happiness, Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Congress party extended warm New Year's greetings to the nation on Thursday, wishing for the happiness, good health and prosperity for the countrymen.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, extending his greetings on X, called on the people to fight for their fundamental rights and safeguard the Constitutional values.

"Let us make this year a mass movement to protect the rights of the vulnerable -- the right to work, the right to vote, and the right to live with dignity. Together, let us safeguard our Constitution and democratic values, empower citizens, and strengthen harmony in society," he said.

"Employment for our youth, safety for women, prosperity for farmers, dignity for those on the margins, and a better quality of life for all, these must be our shared resolve. May the year ahead bring happiness, prosperity, and progress to every one of you," Kharge added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to social media and extended his wishes.

"Heartfelt New Year greetings to all of you. May the new year bring abundant happiness, good health, and success into your life," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to X and wished the countrymen on the occasion.

"Heartfelt New Year wishes to all of you. May the New Year be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy for everyone. May there be mutual affection, cooperation, and goodwill among all fellow citizens," she said.

India welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as state governments across the country stepped up security measures to ensure that the celebrations passed off smoothly and without incident.

In major metropolitan cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, large crowds thronged iconic landmarks such as India Gate, Connaught Place and Marine Drive to usher in the New Year, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, authorities across the country issued traffic advisories, guidelines for restaurants and hotels, and deployed additional security forces in anticipation of massive footfall in public places.