Spirit FIRST Look OUT: Sandeep Vanga Reddy Drops Treat For Prabhas' Fans On New Year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a New Year's treat from the movie 'Spirit.' He unveiled Prabhas's first look. Prabhas's shirtless, injured look is just wild. People started comparing the first look of Prabhas with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Prabhas will soon star in 'The Raja Saab' and 'Fauji.' His new film 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga just dropped its first look, following a birthday audio teaser.

Director Sandeep Vanga dropped the 'Spirit' first look at midnight. It shows a shirtless, injured Prabhas with Triptii Dimri, who is lighting his cigarette. The look is intense.

Prabhas's new look in 'Spirit' with a beard and long hair is reminiscent of 'Animal,' sparking curiosity. The first look is viral, with Vanga tweeting it to fans. It's a hit!

The audio teaser revealed Prabhas as an IPS officer and Prakash Raj as a jail superintendent. A key dialogue was Prabhas saying, 'I've had a bad habit since childhood.' This new look is even more intense.

Set for release next year, 'Spirit' is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. It will be released in 7 languages, including Japanese and Korean, on an international scale.