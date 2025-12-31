Ukraine's Strikes On Russian Energy Facilities Reach Highest Monthly Level Since Start Of War - Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg stated this in an article.

"Ukraine has ratcheted up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure this month, hitting the most assets and the widest range of targets since the war began," the report says.

According to Bloomberg's estimates, December has seen at least 24 assaults on Russian refineries, oil tankers and other assets at sea, as well as major pipeline infrastructure.

It is noted that the attacks are adding to pressure on Russia's exports, which are already challenged by international sanctions on the nation's top oil producers. Although Moscow still ships significant volumes of crude, the flow of petrodollars - a key source of funds for its war - is declining, and the government expects oil and gas revenue to sink to 23% of budgetary income this year, a record low.

In December, Ukraine's Defense Forces also struck Russia's Black Sea ports of Taman and Rostov, where several tankers caught fire, while attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" continued.

SBU hits major oil depot in Russia's Yaroslavl region – SBU

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of December 31 the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with the State Border Guard Service, attacked the Tuapse maritime oil terminal and the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.