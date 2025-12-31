'Noteworthy Efforts Towards Improving Lives In Northeast,' PM Modi's Birthday Wishes To Jyotiraditya Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm birthday wishes to Union Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, praying for his long and healthy life while also lauding his contributions towards strengthening the telecom sector and improving lives in the Northeast.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji. He is working extensively towards improving the telecom sector. His efforts towards improving the lives of people in the Northeast are equally noteworthy. Praying for his long life and good health."

Jyotiraditya Scindia was born on January 1, 1971, in Mumbai to Madhavrao Scindia and Madhavi Raje Scindia. He belongs to the Kurmi caste and is the grandson of Jiwajirao Scindia, the last ruler of the princely state of Gwalior during the British Raj in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to convey his birthday wishes to the Union Minister.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, you are doing commendable work in further strengthening the country's communication sector and in the direction of consolidating development and trust in Northeast India. May Lord Mahakal bless you with a glorious life," Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also prayed for Scindia's good health, long life and continued public service.

"May you always move forward on the path of public service and national interest with renewed energy; that is the auspicious wish," the UP Chief Minister posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings, praising Scindia's commitment and work ethic.

Extending warm birthday wishes to the Union Minister, she said, "Your tireless efforts akin to the legendary Bhagirath and your unwavering dedication to public service in bringing modern changes to the field of communications and ensuring the all-round development of the North Eastern Region are exemplary."

"I pray to the obstacle-remover Lord Shri Ganesha Ji that He bestows upon you excellent health, happiness, prosperity, and long life," she added.