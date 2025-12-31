Los Angeles, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute veterinary advice. Always consult a qualified veterinarian before changing your pet's diet. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

As pet owners enter 2026 with renewed commitments to health and wellness - for themselves and their four-legged family members - interest in premium dog food alternatives continues to accelerate. The "new year, new routine" mindset that drives human diet changes increasingly extends to pet nutrition, with dog owners researching options beyond conventional kibble.







Company Background and Brand Overview

Hartfelt is a premium dog food company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. According to Hartfelt's website, the company lists its address as 12121 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 810, Los Angeles, CA 90025, operating as GHXH Group, LLC, d/b/a Hartfelt.

The company launched in November 2025. Public company materials indicate that Kevin Hart is involved in the brand's founding and positioning. According to official press materials distributed via PR Newswire, the brand concept centers on the philosophy that pets deserve the same care as human family members. No individual endorsements or outcomes are implied by this association.

This positioning reflects a broader industry shift where pet owners increasingly apply their own health and wellness values to their animals. The "pets as family" movement has driven growth in premium pet nutrition categories, with freeze-dried raw representing one segment of this expanding market.

Understanding Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food: Category Context

Before evaluating Hartfelt specifically, understanding the freeze-dried raw category provides helpful context for dog owners unfamiliar with this processing method.

How Conventional Dog Food Is Made:

Many commercial dog foods undergo high-temperature extrusion cooking. This process extends shelf life and is designed to reduce microbial risk, but according to industry discussions, some nutritional compounds may be affected by intense heat exposure. The resulting product is the familiar kibble found in most pet stores.

How Freeze-Dried Raw Processing Works:

Freeze-drying works through a different mechanism. According to pet food industry sources, the process involves freezing raw ingredients and then removing moisture through sublimation - converting ice directly to vapor without passing through a liquid state. This approach is described by manufacturers as aiming to preserve nutritional content and flavor while creating a shelf-stable product that does not require refrigeration.

According to Hartfelt's website, the company states that it uses this gentle freeze-drying process specifically to seal in flavor, freshness, and nutritional value while avoiding harsh chemicals or preservatives. The company states that by freeze-drying in small batches, they produce nutrient-packed dog food that stays good for up to a year.

The Freeze-Dried Raw Market Landscape:

The freeze-dried raw segment represents one of the categories within premium pet nutrition. Established brands have operated in this space for years, and newer entrants continue to join the market. Hartfelt enters this landscape with positioning focused on whole food ingredients and the dual-blend formula approach described in company materials.

Important Context:

Freeze-dried raw represents one approach among many in the pet nutrition landscape. Whether this processing method produces meaningfully different outcomes for any individual dog depends on numerous factors including that dog's specific health status, existing diet, and nutritional needs. No processing method is universally superior for all dogs in all situations.

Consultation with a veterinarian remains the most reliable approach to evaluating whether any specific food or feeding method aligns with your dog's individual requirements.

Hartfelt Angus Beef Recipe: Ingredient Disclosure

For dog owners researching exactly what goes into Hartfelt, the company publishes its complete ingredient list on the official website. Ingredient transparency represents a key factor for pet owners seeking to make informed decisions.

Primary Protein Sources (Per Company Website):

According to the brand, the Angus Beef Recipe includes protein from multiple sources:



Angus Beef

Beef Heart

Beef Liver

Beef Kidney

Whitefish

Salmon Egg

The inclusion of organ meats (heart, liver, kidney) is noted in company materials. In raw feeding discussions, organ meats are often described as nutrient-dense additions. The fish components (whitefish, salmon) are listed as contributing omega-3 fatty acids.

Carbohydrate and Fiber Sources:



Sweet Potato

Carrot Flaxseed

Fruits and Vegetables:



Papaya

Tart Cherry

Cranberry

Broccoli

Blueberry Beet Root Juice

The Dual Blend Formula (Per Company Materials):

Hartfelt describes its recipe as a "Dual Blend Formula" combining two nutritional approaches:

Healthy Aging Antioxidant Blend: According to the company, this includes tart cherry, broccoli, beet root juice, and cranberry - ingredients the brand describes as supporting heart health and immunity.

Nourishing Omega Blend: According to the brand, this includes salmon, whitefish, and flaxseed - omega-3 rich ingredients the company describes as supporting skin health, coat quality, and joint function.

Complete Ingredient List (Per Official Website):

Angus Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Beef Kidney, Whitefish, Salmon, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Beet Root Juice, Papaya, Tart Cherry, Egg, Cranberry, Broccoli, Salt, Dried Kelp, Potassium Chloride, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Yeast Culture, Taurine, Zinc Amino Acid Complex, Blueberry, Inulin, Diatomaceous Earth, Iron Amino Acid Complex, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Product, Dried Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens Fermentation Product, Vitamin E Supplement, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Niacin Supplement, Copper Amino Acid Complex, L-Carnitine, Manganese Amino Acid Complex, Vitamin B12 Supplement, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid

Note: Ingredient information reflects what is published on the official website as of December 2025. Formulations can change; verify current ingredients directly with Hartfelt before purchasing.

Common Questions Dog Owners Research About Hartfelt

Based on the types of searches dog owners conduct when researching new pet food brands, the following addresses frequently asked questions with factual, verified information.

Is Hartfelt a Legitimate Company?

Hartfelt is a registered business operating as GHXH Group, LLC, d/b/a Hartfelt. The company maintains a physical business address in Los Angeles, provides customer service contact information, and offers a published return policy. The brand's launch was documented through press releases distributed via PR Newswire and covered by industry publications including Pet Age and Pet Food Industry.

According to the company's website, customer support is available at:



Phone: (800) 955-1518

Email:... Hours: Monday-Friday 6AM-5PM Pacific Time; Saturday-Sunday 6AM-4PM Pacific Time

What Results Can Dog Owners Expect?

This question requires careful framing. Individual responses to any dietary change depend entirely on the specific dog and numerous variables.

The company's website includes this disclosure: "All pets are unique. Results can and will vary."

According to general veterinary guidance, individual responses to dietary changes depend on factors including baseline nutritional status, individual digestive health and sensitivities, age, breed, activity level, consistency of feeding, concurrent health conditions, and quality of previous diet.

No dog food - regardless of price point or processing method - produces guaranteed outcomes for all dogs.

What Is Hartfelt's Return Policy?

According to the company's published Terms and Conditions, Hartfelt discloses a 90-day return policy. The terms state that customers can return products within 90 days of the shipping date for a refund of the purchase price (minus shipping costs).

To initiate a return, customers must contact customer service to receive a return authorization number. Returns without this authorization number will not be processed, according to the published policy. The company states that refunds can be expected within 3-5 business days from the time they are issued.

Review current policy terms on the official website before purchasing, as policies can change.

What Is Hartfelt's Pricing Structure?

According to publicly available information on the company's website, Hartfelt is positioned within the premium freeze-dried raw category. Pricing varies based on order size, subscription status, and current availability. The company offers multiple purchasing options including single purchases and subscription programs.

Freeze-dried raw products generally occupy a higher price point than conventional kibble but often a lower price point than fresh refrigerated dog food delivery services, according to general market positioning.

Readers are encouraged to verify current pricing directly through the official Hartfelt page.

Where Is Hartfelt Dog Food Made?

According to the official PR Newswire announcement, Hartfelt was developed in partnership with leading animal nutrition experts. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Specific manufacturing facility details are not publicly disclosed on the website.

What Life Stages Is Hartfelt Formulated For?

According to available information, Hartfelt Angus Beef Recipe is positioned for adult dogs. The company's product materials focus on adult dog maintenance. Pet owners with puppies, senior dogs with specific medical needs, or dogs requiring specialized nutrition should consult their veterinarian about appropriate options, as different life stages have different nutritional requirements.

What Is the Shelf Life?

According to the company website, the freeze-dried formula is described as staying good for up to a year when properly stored. For rehydrated food, the company states it will stay fresh in the refrigerator for 3-5 days.

Health Considerations and Veterinary Guidance

Dog owners often research new food options because their current food is not addressing specific concerns. The following provides context about how pet owners approach these considerations - with appropriate emphasis on professional guidance.

Dogs With Food Sensitivities:

Many dog allergies stem from specific protein sources, grains, or additives in commercial foods. Hartfelt's Angus Beef Recipe uses beef as the primary protein. For dogs with beef sensitivities, this would not be an appropriate choice. For dogs whose sensitivities lie elsewhere, pet owners sometimes consider limited ingredient approaches.

However, identifying food allergies properly requires veterinary guidance, often including elimination diets under professional supervision. Changing foods without understanding the actual allergen may not address the underlying issue.

Picky Eaters:

Dog owners frustrated by picky eating sometimes research foods with different textures or aromas. According to general category discussions, freeze-dried raw foods tend to have different aromas and textures than processed kibble.

According to Hartfelt's website, the product can be served dry or rehydrated with warm water, which the company states may appeal to dogs preferring different textures.

Picky eating can stem from behavioral factors, underlying health issues, or learned patterns. Veterinary consultation can help identify whether dietary change or other approaches are appropriate.

Dogs With Digestive Concerns:

Digestive concerns lead many owners to research dietary options. Hartfelt's formula includes fermentation products (Bacillus Subtilis, Bacillus Amyloliquefaciens) and inulin, which the company describes as supporting digestive function.

Persistent digestive issues warrant veterinary evaluation to rule out conditions requiring medical treatment rather than dietary change alone.

Senior Dogs:

For aging dogs, Hartfelt offers both the Angus Beef Recipe (which contains omega-rich fish according to the ingredient list) and a separate Mobility Relief supplement. Joint health in senior dogs involves multiple factors including genetics, weight, exercise history, and existing joint condition.

Important Framing:

None of the above should be interpreted as claims that Hartfelt treats, cures, or prevents any health condition. The formula contains ingredients that the company describes as supporting various aspects of canine wellness, but individual responses vary significantly. Veterinary guidance remains essential for dogs with health concerns.

Breed Considerations

Dog owners often search for nutrition information specific to their breed. While Hartfelt does not market breed-specific formulas, the following provides general context for owners researching freeze-dried raw options.

Large Breeds:

Large breeds have higher caloric needs. Pet owners of large breeds should calculate consumption rates based on their dog's requirements, as larger dogs consume more food.

Breeds With Known Digestive Sensitivities:

Some breeds are known for digestive sensitivities. Owners of these breeds sometimes research alternative processing methods. Individual responses vary regardless of breed.

Active Breeds:

High-activity dogs require nutrient-dense diets. Pet owners of active breeds often research protein-forward formulations, though caloric intake must match activity level regardless of food type.

Small Breeds:

Small breeds have different metabolic rates. The freeze-dried format may allow for portion control flexibility.

Universal Guidance:

Regardless of breed, transitioning to any new food should occur gradually according to general veterinary guidance. According to Hartfelt's published materials, feeding amounts vary based on a dog's size, age, and activity level. The company recommends gradual dietary transitions when introducing any new food and advises pet owners to consult their veterinarian for individualized guidance.

Evaluation Framework for Pet Owners

Rather than relying on individual testimonials - which represent self-selected experiences that may not be typical - the following framework helps dog owners evaluate whether Hartfelt warrants consideration for their situation.

Hartfelt May Warrant Evaluation By Dog Owners Who:

Value Ingredient Transparency: The formula lists recognizable whole food ingredients with full disclosure on the website. Dog owners who prioritize ingredient visibility may find this approach relevant to their research.

Are Researching Freeze-Dried Raw Options: For those exploring freeze-dried raw as a category, Hartfelt represents one option among several in this market segment.

Prefer Shelf-Stable Alternatives to Refrigerated Options: Freeze-dried raw offers a shelf-stable format that does not require refrigeration, which some pet owners find practical.

Are Conducting New Year Nutrition Research: Dog owners using the start of 2026 as a time to research pet nutrition options may find this information relevant to their evaluation process.

Other Options May Be More Appropriate For Dog Owners Who:

Have Dogs With Beef Sensitivities: The primary proteins are beef-based. Dogs with known beef sensitivities would require alternative protein sources.

Require Prescription or Veterinary Diets: Dogs with medical conditions requiring therapeutic nutrition should follow their veterinarian's specific recommendations.

Have Strict Budget Constraints: Freeze-dried raw products generally occupy higher price points than conventional kibble.

Prefer Established Legacy Brands: Hartfelt launched in November 2025 and is a newer market entrant. Dog owners who prioritize longer brand track records may prefer alternatives with more established histories.

Have Dogs Requiring Specialized Formulas: Puppies, pregnant dogs, or dogs with specific medical needs may require formulations beyond general adult maintenance.

Questions for Pet Owners to Consider:



Has your veterinarian provided specific dietary recommendations?

Does your dog have known food allergies or sensitivities?

What is your budget for pet nutrition?

How does your dog typically respond to dietary changes? Are you prepared for a gradual transition period?

Honest answers to these questions - combined with professional veterinary guidance - provide better direction than marketing claims from any brand.

The Complete Hartfelt Product Line

While the Angus Beef Recipe is Hartfelt's flagship product, the company offers additional items according to its official website.

Hartfelt Angus Beef Recipe:

The primary freeze-dried raw dog food formula detailed throughout this article. According to the company, it can serve as a complete meal, a food topper, or a mixer with existing food.

Hartfelt Single-Ingredient Treats:

According to the company, these treats contain one ingredient: beef liver. Positioned as training rewards or everyday treats.

Hartfelt Mobility Relief Soft Chews:

Per the official website, these chews are formulated with turmeric root powder, glucosamine HCL (shellfish source), MSM, chondroitin sulfate (porcine source), fish oil, boswellia, bovine type I collagen, and hyaluronic acid.

The company states these ingredients are intended to support joint comfort and mobility. The product contains shellfish and egg, which owners of dogs with those sensitivities should note.

The company's website states that these products do not provide veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Category Context: Freeze-Dried Raw Market Landscape

Dog owners researching Hartfelt often evaluate it within the broader premium dog food landscape. The following provides general category context.

Fresh Dog Food Delivery Services:

Fresh dog food delivery services provide refrigerated, minimally processed meals. These require refrigerator storage, have shorter shelf lives, and typically involve subscription delivery models.

Freeze-dried approaches do not require refrigeration and have longer shelf stability. The formats serve different practical considerations for pet owners.

The Freeze-Dried Raw Category:

The freeze-dried raw category includes multiple brands with varying track records. Some have operated in this space for many years, while others are newer entrants. Hartfelt launched in November 2025.

Different brands differentiate through ingredient sourcing, formula approaches, pricing structures, and company positioning.

Premium Kibble:

High-quality kibble brands offer convenience and generally lower price points than freeze-dried raw options. The processing methods differ (high-heat extrusion vs. freeze-drying).

Key Consideration:

No single brand or processing method is objectively superior for all dogs. The appropriate choice depends on individual dog needs, owner preferences, budget considerations, and practical factors. Veterinary consultation provides the most reliable guidance for individual situations.

Contact Information and Customer Support

For dog owners with questions, Hartfelt provides multiple contact channels according to its official website.

Customer Support:



Phone: (800) 955-1518

Email:... Hours: Monday-Friday 6AM-5PM Pacific Time; Saturday-Sunday 6AM-4PM Pacific Time

Company Address:

Hartfelt (GHXH Group, LLC) 12121 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 810 Los Angeles, CA 90025

For Returns:

According to company terms, returns require contacting customer service first to receive a return authorization number.

Summary

Hartfelt represents a 2025 entrant into the premium pet nutrition market with a freeze-dried raw approach emphasizing whole food ingredients. For dog owners researching the brand - particularly those evaluating nutrition options heading into 2026 - here is a factual summary based on publicly available information.

What Hartfelt Discloses:



Freeze-dried raw processing described as preserving nutritional content

Angus beef with organ meats as primary protein according to ingredient list

Dual blend formula approach per company materials

90-day return policy per published terms

Multiple serving format options (dry or rehydrated)

Transparent ingredient disclosure on website

Multiple product options (food, treats, supplements) Customer support channels with published contact information

Considerations for Evaluation:



Individual dog responses to any food vary based on numerous factors

Dogs with beef sensitivities would require alternative protein sources

Premium pricing relative to conventional kibble

Newer brand (launched November 2025)

General adult dog positioning rather than life-stage specific formulas Veterinary consultation recommended before dietary changes

For Dog Owners Researching Options for 2026:

Pet owners exploring nutrition options as part of new year planning may find the information in this article relevant to their research process. The most reliable approach to pet nutrition decisions involves consulting your veterinarian, understanding your specific dog's needs, and evaluating options based on professional guidance.

For More Information:

Additional details about Hartfelt's products, ingredients, policies, and current pricing are available through official company channels.

