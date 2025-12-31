Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Pray At Golden Temple For A Happy 2026

SAD Chief Prays for Punjab's Prosperity in 2026

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday offered prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of the New Year, seeking peace, prosperity and brotherhood for Punjab.

Badal, accompanied by his wife and party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, visited the Golden Temple at midnight as the New Year began. Speaking to reporters here, Badal said, "I wish everyone a happy new year. I have come here to pray that 2026 proves to be a happy one for Punjab. I have come to pray for peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in the state."

The visit to the Golden Temple coincided with large gatherings of devotees who thronged the holy shrine to welcome the New Year with prayers. Amritsar was among several religious centres across the country where people chose to begin 2026 by seeking blessings.

Political Leaders Extend New Year Greetings

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to "turn this year (into) a mass movement" to safeguard the rights of the vulnerable.

"On this joyful New Year, I extend my warmest greetings to all of you. Let us make this year a mass movement to protect the rights of the vulnerable - the right to work, the right to vote, and the right to live with dignity. Together, let us safeguard our Constitution and democratic values, empower citizens, and strengthen harmony in society," Kharge said. He concluded his message with "Happy New Year" and signed off with "Jai Hind".

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended New Year greetings on social media, wishing happiness, good health and success to people across the country.

Nationwide Celebrations

Across India, the New Year was ushered in with fireworks, public gatherings and prayers. Cities and tourist destinations witnessed large crowds celebrating with family and friends, while authorities ensured heightened security to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)