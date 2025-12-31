Delhi-NCR Rings In New Year With Very Poor AQI Amid Light Rain Forecast Air India Warns Of Flight Disruptions
Delhi's air quality remained firmly in the“very poor” category on Thursday (1 January) morning, underscoring the severity of the ongoing pollution episode.Also Read | Delhi weather: Cold wave, dense fog, 'very poor' AQI; flights hit
According to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382, a level associated with significant health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments.
Cold and foggy conditions have aggravated pollution levels, preventing the dispersion of pollutants and allowing fine particulate matter to linger over the city.Delhi-NCR weather - Cloudy skies and light rain on the horizon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with a possibility of very light to light rain at isolated locations. Meteorologists have also cautioned that moderate fog is likely at many places, while dense fog could occur at isolated spots during the morning hours.Also Read | Delhi weather, AQI today: IMD issues orange alert for fog, cold wave
The IMD has further warned of cold day conditions at isolated places, a continuation of the intense winter spell that marked the end of 2025.Delhi-NCR weather - Coldest day since 2019 recorded
Wednesday (31 December) marked the coldest day in Delhi since 2019, highlighting the unusual severity of the current weather pattern.
The maximum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, which is 6.2 degrees below the seasonal average.
Such low daytime temperatures, coupled with high humidity and stagnant winds, have contributed to both discomfort and deteriorating air quality across the region.Delhi-NCR weather - Fog triggers travel advisories from Air India
Dense fog across northern India has also raised concerns for air travel. Air India issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about potential flight disruptions on Thursday morning due to low visibility, including in and around Delhi.
The airline noted that Delhi weather forecasts indicate dense fog conditions that could impact flight schedules across its network. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow additional time for travel.Also Read | Delhi weather: Over 400 flights delayed, 61 cancelled - list here
Air India added that it has taken proactive steps to minimise disruption, with ground staff on standby to assist passengers in the event of delays, diversions or cancellations.
