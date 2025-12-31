Chai And Corruption: Life In Kashmir's Everyday Economy

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

After nearly ten months in Bengaluru, working in hybrid seed production, I returned to Kashmir craving ordinary things, like fresh air, familiar faces, and a sense of ease.

I hoped for a break from the constant alertness my work demands, where even a tiny impurity can ruin an entire season.

I thought home would slow me down. Instead, it pushed me into motion.

Within days, I realized I was taking a course no one ever advertised but everyone seemed to know.

Corruption, unspoken and unhidden, played out in shops, kitchens, and government counters. And it had a name everyone used, almost casually: chai.

On my second day back, my gas cylinder ran out. I booked a refill online and felt briefly modern, even hopeful.

Technology, I assumed, had removed old tricks. It has only polished them.

The morning began with the milkman. As he poured milk into my bucket, I noticed it was too thick. I said so.

He stopped, looked at me, and spoke without drama:“Don't take milk today. You're right. I mix it. I can't live otherwise.”

It was a fact framed as a defence.

Here, honesty bends before survival. Pure milk costs more than most can manage. The milkman sees himself as practical rather than dishonest. This is how things run: no bribe, just chai.

Later, I went to the ration ghat. The government rate was fixed. The machine printed a receipt. Twenty kilos cost ₹320. The slip said ₹298. I pointed this out.

“That extra ₹22 is compulsory,” the dealer said.“I come from far.”

Compulsory for what, I did not ask. Distance has its price, but so does inconvenience and simply showing up.

The extra money was chai for the effort. A fee paid by people who cannot afford to argue.