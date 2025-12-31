Serpents & Stones: Discovering Ramban's Hidden World

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

High in Ramban's rugged mountains, stories cling to every rock, river, and ridge. Sanctums rise on remote peaks, deities watch over villages, and centuries-old rituals shape daily life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ramban: Folklore–History–Ophiolatry, Robin Koul brings these hidden worlds to light, capturing a culture where history, faith, and landscape are inseparable.

Koul is an engineer, but his curiosity and love for folklore define his work. He has travelled to remote villages, climbed rugged paths, and spoken with elders who carry knowledge passed down through generations.

His book is the result of years of careful observation, research, and a desire to preserve traditions that were close to being forgotten.

At the heart of the book is Ophiolatry, or the worship of snakes, a practice that continues to shape the lives of people in Ramban.

Mountains, streams, and stones are connected to Nagas, divine figures who influence daily rituals and personal devotion.

One of the most striking examples is the Shankhpal Devta temple, sitting at 9,530 feet on the Shankhpal ridge. Built entirely from stone without any mortar, the temple shows how faith is rooted in the land.

The climb through forests and rocky terrain reflects the effort of devotion, and Koul's writing captures both the physical challenge and the spiritual importance of the journey.