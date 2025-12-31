The New Year Begins With Hope In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Looking back, 2025 was a year that reminded us life rarely unfolds as planned.

Many of us enter the new year believing that our strength, energy, and good fortune are permanent. We convince ourselves that luck or timing has gifted us a smooth path.

The truth, however, is far less comforting.

Life rarely plays by the rules we set. It surprises, challenges, and humbles us.