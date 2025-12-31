A Year To Repair

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kashmir enters 2026 carrying the burden of a hard year. It began with shock and fear after the spring attack. Business slowed almost overnight, tourism slipped, and daily earners felt the blow first.

Before people could recover, nature added its own damage. Cloudbursts, landslides, and broken roads cut off villages and markets. Later, highway closure created crop crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this can be erased by hope alone. Joblessness remains higher than the national average. Skilled workers sit idle or do work far below their training. Homes face growing stress, with more family disputes and strained marriages.

These problems are not new, but they grew sharper last year. If 2026 is to mean anything, it must begin with facing these facts clearly.

Repair can start with work that already exists. Kashmir has skilled hands in wood, metal, textiles, food processing, and repair trades. Many were pushed out of their crafts by weak demand and poor access to markets.

Reviving these skills needs short training updates, small loans, fair pricing, and local buyers. When skilled work returns, pride and income follow.

Young people also need room to build useful businesses. Beyond buzzwords, startups should solve daily problems. Waste collection, recycling, clean local transport, food storage, and basic health services are obvious gaps. Cleaner towns mean fewer illnesses and lower costs for families. Care for land and water protects farming and limits future damage from disasters.

Education must connect to real life. Degrees alone will not reduce unemployment. Schools and colleges should teach practical skills, digital tools, and small business basics that match the local economy. Learning should prepare students for work at home.