LG, CM Extend New Year Greetings
In a message, LG Sinha said,“On the occasion of the New Year, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the citizens. The New Year festivity brings new hopes and opportunities in our life.ADVERTISEMENT
“Let us commit ourselves towards building a happier and healthier society and to take J&K to new heights of development and prosperity. Let us also dedicate ourselves to ensure the welfare and progress of Bharat and pledge to take on the future challenges to realise our dreams, preserve our core values to align it with the life goals and give shape to our aspirations,” Sinha said.
In his separate message, Abdullah expressed hope that the New Year would usher in renewed optimism, harmony and opportunities for progress across Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the occasion offers a moment to reflect on shared aspirations and to reaffirm collective commitment towards building a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.
