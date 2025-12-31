MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

“ATESH agents burned down a radio tower near the Tolmachevo Airbase in Novosibirsk,” the message says.

This tower provided reliable, secure, and effective command and communication for Russian army units based at the Tolmachevo Airbase, including Military Unit 12739 (337th Separate Helicopter Regiment), Military Unit 3733 (10th Separate Aviation Squadron of the Russian Guard), and Military Unit 23529 (21st Aviation Command).

The tower was used to intercept and eavesdrop on civilian and military communications in the region.

The partisans emphasized that the destruction of this facility complicates the Russian Armed Forces' management and control of their forces and deprives them of an important tool for gathering intelligence.

