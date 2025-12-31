Truthkins Gives Families A New Way To Tackle Childhood Emotions In The New Year With Faith-Based Plush Toys

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Children experience big emotions but often lack the tools to understand or manage them. I created Truthkins to give kids something they can hold onto-literally and figuratively-as they learn that their feelings are valid and that they have the power to respond in healthy ways. Faith in their God-given identity becomes the foundation for emotional strength," said Rick, founder of Truthkins."As parents set goals for the year ahead, Truthkins offers a hands-on tool for helping children understand and navigate their feelings. Created by Rick Dieterle (“Dee-ter-Lee”), a New Hampshire dad who wanted something better for his own kids, each Truthkins set includes two plush characters representing opposing emotions, a reminder wristband, an illustrated storybook, and a Bible blanket that connects with others to build a collectible mega blanket.

The new year brings fresh opportunities for parents to invest in what matters most, and for many families, that means finding better ways to help children navigate their emotions. Truthkins, a faith-based toy line created by New Hampshire dad Rick Dieterle, offers a hands-on approach that's resonating with parents looking for tools that actually work.

Each Truthkins set features two plush characters embodying opposing feelings. The current lineup includes Angry and Cheerful, Jealous and Thankful, and Weak and Strong. Both plushies in a set are the same size and designed to fit inside one another interchangeably. This simple but powerful design lets children physically experience the idea that they can move from difficult feelings to better ones-a concept that's hard to explain in words but easy to understand when you're holding it in your hands.

Rick built Truthkins after his own search for meaningful toys came up empty. He found plenty of products that kept kids entertained but very few that helped them grow. The toys he envisioned would combine genuine play value with faith-based teaching about emotions and identity. When nothing on the market fit that description, he created it himself.

Every Truthkins set arrives with more than just plushies. A silicone reminder wristband features the Bible verse connected to each emotional pairing-Proverbs 17:22 for Angry and Cheerful, Ephesians 5:20 for Jealous and Thankful, Philippians 4:13 for Weak and Strong. Kids wear these wristbands throughout their day as quiet reminders of what they've learned.

The included Bible blanket measures 12 inches by 12 inches, embroidered with scripture and soft enough to become a comfort item. Rick designed the blankets with snaps along the edges so they connect together. Families collecting multiple sets watch their blanket grow, and those who complete all twelve sets end up with a 4-foot by 3-foot mega blanket covered in scripture their children helped assemble.

Illustrated companion storybooks bring each character pairing to life through adventure stories that reinforce the emotional and faith lessons. Parents report that bedtime reading with these books has opened conversations they didn't know how to start on their own.

The Truthkins community continues to grow as families share their experiences. Children have adopted the plushies as puppet companions for imaginative play. Parents describe breakthrough moments when their kids used the toys to express feelings they'd been struggling with. The tangible nature of the product-something to hold, wear, and snuggle-makes abstract emotional concepts accessible even to young children.

Nine additional Truthkins sets are in development, each featuring new emotional pairings and corresponding Bible verses. Rick envisions twelve complete sets per generation, giving families a collectible line that grows with their children.

Truthkins ships daily from New Hampshire with free shipping on orders over forty-nine dollars. A lifetime warranty covers manufacturer defects, and a satisfaction guarantee means free returns for anyone not completely happy with their purchase.

As families think about what they want to prioritize in the coming year, Truthkins offers something different from typical New Year's resolutions. It's not about adding another task to the parenting list-it's about giving kids tools that make emotional growth feel like play.

