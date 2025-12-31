National Football Team's Success Inspires Emerging Talents To Follow In Their Footsteps

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) The stardom of players of the national senior football team and their outstanding results at the Arab, Asian and global levels have played a role in motivating promising talents to follow the same path in serving the national team and raising Jordan's flag high in various arenas.The achievements recorded by the "Nashama" national team have helped encourage emerging and distinguished players to move forward along the same path, to become the future stars of the national teams.The rising generation appeared proud of what Jordanian football has reached over the past two years, which for them constituted a moral incentive to work hard and train in order to continue the victorious march of Jordanian football, which reached the global stage thanks to the historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.Speakers told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the repercussions of the national team's excellence will not be limited to current achievements but will extend to the future of Jordanian football after the ambition of representing the national team becomes a goal for every promising player.Promising star and Al-Khader club player Hashem Aqel said the achievements realized by Jordanian football in the recent period gave him additional motivation to work hard and persevere in order to earn the honor of representing the national teams.Hashem, who is expected to soon join age-group national teams, said Jordanian football is fortunate to enjoy continuous royal support, constant follow-up by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and the support of Jordan Football Association President HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, which made him passionate about diligence and effort to reach the national teams, expressing confidence in himself and in his skills that qualify him to earn the honor of playing for the senior national team in the future.Promising player Karam Ismail considered that the stardom of national team players made him more enthusiastic to continue his football journey to reach the highest levels, stressing that what Jordanian football has achieved lays a solid foundation leading to further accomplishments.National coach Mohammad Ababneh said Jordanian football is set for more brilliance in the coming years, thanks to the enthusiasm of promising players who are currently following the senior national team players and seeking to reach their level or perhaps surpass it.Ababneh expressed hope that the Jordan Football Association would invest in the surge in Jordanian football by monitoring promising talents and paying attention to them in order to sustain achievements.It is noteworthy that academies and sports teams have begun to witness a large turnout of emerging players seeking glory through representing the national teams.